Woman dies after industrial accident at south Macon warehouse, coroner says

Coroner Leon Jones says the woman was conscious at the scene, but later died at the hospital
MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead after an industrial accident in Bibb County Monday morning.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened at the Gilmer Warehouse on Mead Road just after 9:30 a.m. That’s located in Graphic Packaging in south Macon.

He says the woman was inspecting the roll and a forklift operator didn’t see her, causing her to get pinned between a giant paper roll and a forklift. She was conscious at the scene, but later died at the hospital around 11 a.m.

The victim was identified as a 56-year-old Lawanda Hicks from Reynolds in Taylor County

OSHA typically investigates workplace accidents. .

