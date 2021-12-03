2 men charged after fatal shooting in Lake Wildwood church parking lot

The shooting claimed the life of 18-year-old Montaveous Raines

MACON, Ga. — Two men are now charged with murder after a November homicide in Lake Wildwood.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jaylen Smith and 19-year-old Jordan Mullis were arrested Thursday night.

Investigators say the victim, 18-year-old Montaveous Raines, and another person met with the two men at the church, resulting in Raines being ‘fatally wounded’

Smith and Mullis are both charged with murder and are being held without bond. Mullis faces additional charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution and sale of marijuana.

BACKGROUND

The homicide happened on the night of Nov. 19 in Lake Wildwood. Deputies were called for a person shot around 8 p.m.

At the scene – the parking lot of the Lake Wildwood Baptist Church on Greentree Parkway – deputies found 18-year-old Montaveous Raines with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.