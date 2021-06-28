Dublin 12-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter in brother's shooting death

Police say the teen's younger brother was playing with a gun when it discharged

DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE: Dublin Police have released more information in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old last week.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Mimosa Drive.

According to Police Chief Tim Chatman, the shooting was ruled an accident on Monday. He says the teen’s 12-year-old brother was playing with a gun when it discharged, fatally striking Travion Wright.

Because he is a juvenile, they are not releasing his name. Initially Chatman said the district attorney's office was not planning on bringing charges in the case, but later Monday he said they decided to charge the 12-year-old with involuntary manslaughter.

If you have any information, you can call the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023.