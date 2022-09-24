x
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County

All eastbound lanes are completely blocked, Washington County Sheriff's Office says.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. 

It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. 

Emergency responders and deputies are now on the scene. All eastbound lanes are currently blocked as emergency personnel survey the scene. 

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

This is a developing story. We'll update this story when we have more information.

