CRAWFORD, Ga. — One person is dead and another is injured after a wreck on US-Highway 80/Georgia-22 in Crawford County Tuesday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it happened near Billy White Road west of the city of Roberta.

Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox says he got a call about a two-car accident just before 7 a.m.

Mattox confirmed one person died and another was taken to the hospital.

He says Georgia State Patrol is investigating, and they're still working to identify the drivers.

GDOT says all lanes are blocked on the highway, and it should be cleared up around 10 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

