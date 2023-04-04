Steve Flynn had over $300 on him when he was shot. The suspect fled in his car then dumped it. The only thing taken? A pizza.

INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Flynn is remembered as a loving husband and father of two.

"He was such a good person," said his wife, Shannon Flynn. "He was a great, great father. He was their hero and it's been very difficult for them."

She said her husband picked up a job delivering pizza for Papa John's.

"He enjoyed talking to people," said Flynn. "He enjoyed this job because he always said, 'Everybody's happy to get a pizza!'"

Late Thursday night he was making a delivery to a home on Indy's east side near the intersection of 14th Street and Priscilla Avenue.

"He drove up to deliver the pizza and people across the street heard arguing and then there was a single gunshot," said Flynn.

Steve was killed and his car was stolen.

"We lost a good person over a pizza, and I may never understand it, but I'm working on it," said Flynn.

She said Steve was actually delivering to a vacant house.

"The person took the pizza and the car and drove to 30th and Arlington and dumped the car, but they didn't take any money because Steve had over $300 in his wallet," said Flynn. "My husband was killed over a pizza, and I do not believe anyone deserves that. We are all worth so much more than a pizza."

Police have not yet made an arrest.

Flynn's family is trying to imagine why someone would do this.

"I struggle with the individual, like who let him down? Who failed him where he had to go and do this?" she said.

And, how someone could take the life of a person, who family says, always went above and beyond to do good.