A 74-year-old was robbed and his son was shot at a home in west Macon Sunday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Herbert Dudley Sr. was visiting his son at a home on the 1100 block of Radio Drive around 9 p.m., when two men pulled him out of his car.

Dudley's son, 50-year-old Herbert Dudley Jr. heard the commotion and went outside.

That's when, the sheriff's office said, one of the robbers shot Dudley Jr. in the face. Dudley Jr. returned fire.

Both father and son were taken to Navicent Health and have been since released.

The robbers took off in Dudley Sr.'s tan 2006 Toyota Avalon.

The car's license plate reads ASE8139.

If you have seen this vehicle, you're asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

