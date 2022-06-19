Father's Day Luau honors fathers across Central Georgia

The event was down at Sandy Beach

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, we celebrate all the fathers in Central Georgia and many dads could be seen down at Lake Tobosofkee.

Families in Macon came together for some Father's Day celebration at the second annual Father's Day Luau.

The event was down at Sandy Beach and featured everything from music to food and live performances.

Mario Pauldo started the event in 2019 because he wanted all fathers to feel appreciated.

"I always say a father supposed to be the head of a household, so why not celebrate them? And this is a good event anyway, it's a family event, look at it look around you, just family everybody having fun and celebrating the father like I say celebrate they king," he said.

Families like Michael and Angela Adkins came out for some good music and to celebrate the father figures in their life.

"It's a blessing to have a good man by your side and a good father to help raise our grandkids. Our kids are gown now but we need him for the grandkids now," Angela said.

The event started at 8 a.m. and goes on until 8 p.m.