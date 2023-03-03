Fatty's Pizza holds grand opening of new downtown location

They held the opening at 5 p.m. on Friday, and are now at the corner of 2nd Street and Cherry Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A downtown pizza restaurant has moved, and now has the ability to serve even more slices and sodas.

Fatty's Pizza had a grand opening on Friday at their new location in downtown Macon. They are now at the corner of Second Street and Cherry Street.

They opened at 5 p.m., and were busy prepping for the 'First Friday' crowd.

Dean Brown hung out for a while, and Fatty's also served people who saw the band Drivin' and Cryin' next door at the Hargray Capitol Theatre.

If you wanted to just stop by for a quick bite, they also sold slices out the side door on Cherry Street.

The new location is complete with a brand new dining room that is more spacious, as well as an updated layout.

If you want to stop by and see the new dining room yourself, you can visit Fatty's at the corner of Second Street and Cherry Street.

You cant miss it, the outside is complete with a lighted flashing arrow pointing inside.