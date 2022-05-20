Fatty’s Pizza plans move from 2nd Street location to larger space on Cherry Street

The downtown pizzeria is opening its new location in a few weeks.

MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon favorite is moving... but not very far. Fatty's Pizza opened up on 2nd Street in 2016 and has since expanded to Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.

Now, they're moving their original location on 2nd Street to 587 Cherry Street (formerly Greek Corner Deli).

"We wanted to move to the corner, it's just a great location. It's a bigger location," said owner assistant Ashley Pardington.

They serve pizza, wings and salads, and now they'll have a larger space. Pardington says the old place was fun for awhile, but it's time for something new.

"It was cute and cozy, but we just have such a high volume that we're ready to expand and have more fun things inside for everybody to have while they're here," she said.

There will be more seating, a bar, and maybe even some games. It'll be fun for the adults and the kids.

"That way it's more of a hangout spot versus just a come-and-go pizza place," she said.

Don't worry, the recipes will still be the same. They'll be starting their 'Late Nights' and stay open until 2 a.m.

If you'd like more information, you can check out their website or Facebook page.