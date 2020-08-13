'We want to cater to everybody': Fatty's Pizza opens second location in north Macon

Fans of Fatty's $5 two slice-drink combo no longer have to drive to downtown Macon to enjoy the deal

MACON, Ga. — Fatty's Pizza has opened its second location off Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in north Macon.

The new restaurant was set to open in March before COVID-19 brought everything to a halt, but after several months of waiting, Fatty's second location opened on Aug 3.

Co-owner Chrissy Lee says they wanted it to be authentic and as close as possible to the original. She says they are happy with where that thought process led them.

"We got lucky," she said.

When they opened the first Fatty's in 2016, Lee says people were "skeptical."

However, after people started checking it out, there was a "demand" for more. There was even demand to open a Fatty's in Warner Robins.

Co-owner Vincent Kelly waited around two years for the perfect place before choosing where the second Fatty's location would be.

According to Lee, many customers had asked for a new location in north Macon.

"Either you go downtown or you don't," she said. "We want to cater to everybody."

Lee says the new location is identical to the original, which is intentional.

The original Fatty's Pizza statue is at the new restaurant, along with all the decor you'll catch at the original location.

The only difference is that there are booths at the new location and there isn't a place to eat outside...yet.

Lee says the free parking is something that will hopefully bring more traffic to the new location.

"This spot was just ideal. It's kind of right in the middle of everything," Lee said.

They are hiring at both locations. General Manager Sherri Bacon says it's a great place to work.

"We have a lot of love to share," she said.

They plan on listening to their customers before deciding if they will serve beer or be open later like the first location.

"If people want it, they'll get it." Lee said.

She also says they will do what makes people "happy."

Currently, Fatty's delivers with Waitr, Grubhub, Uber Eats, Chow Now and Door Dash.

They want to eventually do independent deliveries. Right now, they offer dine-in, to-go and delivery.

The new location is at 120 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard in Macon, and they are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.