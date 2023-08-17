Gwen and Mike say they'll have to work every day until Thanksgiving to get the display ready for the holidays.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — For over three decades, the Gaddy family's enchanting holiday light display has been a source of joy for countless families in Fayette County. However, an unexpected bolt of lightning has cast a shadow over their cherished tradition, as it destroyed the barn where many of their treasured decorations were stored.

Known throughout the community for their extravagant Christmas light show, Mike and Gwen Gaddy usually spend half the year preparing for the festive season.

"Six months out of the year, we are working on it in one way or another," Gwen Gaddy shared, her eyes reflecting the dedication that has made their display a beloved local attraction.

Their holiday masterpiece, a sprawling winter wonderland of lights, is more than just illumination to the Gaddy family.

"It's just lights to us. But we're very blessed. We have a lot of people that are faithful returners and make us feel really, really loved," Gwen Gaddy explained, her voice filled with gratitude.

Yet, their hopes were dashed on a quiet evening as Gwen Gaddy worked on new additions to their display.

"I heard a little pop, like a snap," she recalled.

Shortly thereafter, a concerned neighbor arrived, alerting them to smoke billowing from the back of their property. The family helplessly watched as the fire consumed the barn where they stored much of their holiday magic.

"There was nothing I could do about it except just wait for the fire truck," Mike Gaddy lamented.

Inside the barn were over 12,000 feet of wire, countless lights, and meticulously crafted decorations, each holding a memory and sentiment. Gwen Gaddy shared the heartache of losing their very first piece, a handmade "Ho, ho, ho" sign, to the flames.

While the blaze took away a significant part of their collection, the Gaddy family's spirit remains unbroken.

With determination in his voice, Mike Gaddy vowed, "From now till Thanksgiving. It's gone. It's going to take every bit of that time to get everything rewired, replaced, and stand all the decorations. It's going to be tough anyway, and that's OK."

Amidst the charred remains, a glimmer of hope emerged. The Gaddy family discovered a check for $200 from the Braswell family, a gesture that touched their hearts and reaffirmed their commitment to brightening the holiday season for their community.

"It gives you inspiration to not want to give up," Gwen Gaddy said, her words reflecting the resilience and unity of their neighborhood.