The blast was felt by residents as far as three miles away.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were flown to the hospital after a home explosion and fire in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

According to Fayette County Chief of Emergency Management Craig Moreau, an elderly couple's home in Ellinger exploded around 6:44 a.m. Fire officials responded to the scene where firefighters and neighbors found two victims. The couple – who are both in their 70s – was severely injured and sent to Dell Seton in Austin.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from propane but it's still under investigation by the fire marshal. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Randy Noviskie said there is not any natural gas in town, which is why investigators believe the explosion came from propane.

Several homes in the area for at least three blocks had damage from the explosion. Noviskie called the scene “devastating” and said he felt the explosion at his residence, which he estimated is about seven miles away.

There is a "huge power plant" nearby, but there is no connection to the explosion.

PHOTOS: Fayette County home explosion damage 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

A post on the First Baptist Church of La Grange's Facebook page states:

"As you may know by now, a couple of our dear people were in an accident this morning where there was an explosion at their home. Their neighbors were able to pull them from the burning home. They were both flown to Austin where they are with their daughters and receiving medical care.

"Michael has sustained burns on 50% of his body and had surgery this morning for internal injuries. His wife Mazie has burns on 70% of her body and also had surgery for internal injuries. Both will be in surgery once again tomorrow.

"We ask that you would continue to pray for the Hess Family and their daughters and their families during this time. We will continue to update as we remain in contact with the family and are able."

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. Check back for updates.