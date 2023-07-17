911 calls | Family, co-workers in shock after woman kidnapped, allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend

Among those who called police were the victim's aunt and supervisor at the store.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Newly released 911 calls give a terrifying glimpse into the moments after a young woman was kidnapped from her job at a Fayetteville Wingstop overnight, eventually being shot and killed by the suspect, her ex-boyfriend.

In one 911 call, the victim's aunt was heard contacting police.

"My niece works there and her friend is up there and he's harassing her on her job and she needs some protection... He's making her get in his car," she told the operator.

In the background, another person, who was not identified, can be heard shouting "Don't get into the car."

As she continues to provide information to 911, the aunt identifies the suspect as the victim's ex-boyfriend.

"He keeps harassing her, he keeps calling her... he was beating on her and he made her get in his car," she said. "She already has a restraining order against him."

In another 911 call, the victim's manager at Wingstop described the hectic situation at the store.

"A guy just came in here for one of my employees, he came here with a gun and he just dragged her out," she said.

When the 911 operator asked about the weapon allegedly used by the suspect, the manager replies, "I didn't see it but I heard him cock it."

She continued, "He walked behind the counter, I said 'You can't come back here,' and he pushed past me and he walked up to her and I heard the gun pop... he was walking out and I saw the gun pointed at her side."

More on the case

The Fayetteville Police Department said in a release the call came in around 11 p.m. on Sunday night about a kidnapping in progress from the Wingstop on North Glynn Street in Fayetteville.

Calls to 911 said a "male subject had entered the restaurant and took his ex-girlfriend, an employee of the restaurant, at gunpoint."

According to the department, the suspect is 20-year-old Cameron Ja'Michael Hopkins of Albany, Ga. The victim was identified later Monday morning by Clayton County Police as 19-year-old Khaliyah Jones.

The kidnapping set off a chase, with Fayetteville officers spotting a Red Chevrolet Camaro reported by callers leaving the restaurant with the victim.

"The vehicle began to flee from officers in the area of Banks Road in Fayetteville and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit left Fayette County and entered Clayton County via McDonough Road," Fayetteville PD said.

The car eventually reached Lovejoy High School, with Fayetteville PD saying officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

According to police, it was at this moment that the suspect began shooting, with "several shots inside the vehicle and additional shots at officers striking their vehicle multiple times with officers still inside."

Hopkins so far has been charged by Fayetteville PD with kidnapping and aggravated assault, noting that the Clayton County Police Department has jurisdiction over the killing of Jones.

Lovejoy Police reported a nearly identical incident with Hopkins last year, in which he was accused of "dragging a female out of the vehicle at gunpoint" at a Walmart parking lot and "forcing her into his vehicle before fleeing the scene."

In that incident, he allegedly made contact with family members over the phone and "expressed his rage over the relationship ending and threatened to shoot and kill (the woman) if police attempted to pull him over."