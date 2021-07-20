FBI, Bibb deputies executing warrants around Macon

If you saw SWAT trucks and a helicopter circling around the county this morning, here's why

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says are working with other agencies to make “Macon-Bibb safer” Tuesday morning.

If you spotted SWAT trucks and a helicopter circling low over parts of the county, it’s just part of a special detail involving multiple agencies.

One of those homes was in the 700-block of Forest Hill Road, and the other home raided was on Napier Avenue.

Sgt. Clay Williams with the sheriff's office says they have some people in custody, but he wasn't sure how many. He says the arrest warrants involved alleged drug and gun crimes.

The FBI sent the following statement to 13WMAZ:

“The FBI, in conjunction with the Bibb County Sheriff Office and with the assistance of other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, executed a number of court authorized search warrants in the Macon area as part of a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities. Our investigation is ongoing and to preserve the integrity of that investigation we won’t be able to share any further information at this time.”