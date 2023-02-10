FBI: Child sextortion crimes are up 700% in Georgia, here's what parents should do

The FBI says some adults are targeting kids and teens on the Internet. They say they're tricking them into sending inappropriate photos.

MACON, Ga. — Instagram, Tik Tok and X are all social media sites that give people instant access to anyone on those sites worldwide.

As a mother with three teens, Corinthia Henley says she checks their phones routinely.

"You just have to keep checking on the kids to make sure they're safe," says Henley.

Keith Kabrhel, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, says with the growth in social media over the past decade and Internet use in general, the FBI has seen another number grow involving children in Georgia.

"In Georgia, we've seen about a 700% increase in sextortion for money cases over the last few years," said Kabrhel.

Child sextortion can happen when someone tricks a child into sending inappropriate pictures or videos.

"Once they have obtained videos or pictures of the victim, they then extort more videos or pictures from the victim or money," says Kabrhel.

Kabrhel says this is nothing specific to any race or socioeconomic factors; It could involve anyone with internet access and a money-transfer service.

He said the bad guys are likely in other countries but could also be in the U.S.

"Money transfer apps like Cash App and Apple Pay make it easier to transfer money to people overseas," says Kabrhel.

Parents should talk to their kids to stay ahead of it.

"(Talk) about the dangers of things like sextortion and the dangers of what happens if you take an inappropriate picture of yourself. Then, send it to someone else. Once you do that, it's not yours anymore," said Kabrhel.

Kabrhel says it's important to tell parents you are not at fault and the kids are not at fault because they are victims. If this has happened to you, go to the authorities immediately so it doesn't happen to someone else.