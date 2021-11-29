FBI offers $5K reward for arrest of Warner Robins bank robber

A bank teller was also shot during the robbery, but police are unsure if the shooting was intentional

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The FBI and Warner Robins Police are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of an armed robber who shot a teller last week.

That robbery and shooting happened last Monday morning, minutes after a home invasion on West Imperial Circle. Police Chief John Wagner says the chaos unfolded when officers were told a man kicked in the homeowner’s front door and demanded keys to the car out front.

The alleged invader drove off in the 2008 Nissan Sentra and pulled up to the Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road three minutes later. Police were then called for a robbery and person shot.

Wagner says a man fitting the same description as the alleged invader walked into the bank and demanded money from the tellers. As he tried to jump the counter, the gun discharged striking a male teller.

Wagner says investigators are working to determine if the suspect intentionally fired the gun or not.

Police recovered the stolen Sentra about a half-hour after the robbery at the Lake Vista Apartment complex on North Lake Drive.

Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting can call the FBI Atlanta/Macon Resident Agency at 478-745-1271 or go to tips.fbi.gov.