The advisory panel voted 17 to 4 with one member abstaining

MACON, Ga. — On Thursday, The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory panel recommended Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for people ages 16 and up.

Michael Hokanson of the North Central Health District says the vaccine will be free under EUA.

"So as of right now, everything points to the COVID-19 vaccines being free. You don't have to worry about insurance. You don't have to worry about cost," said Hokanson.

The Chief Medical Officer at the Georgia Department of Public Health Dr. Vik Kapil announced at a press conference Tuesday there's not a vaccination cost and plan for children yet.

"Information related to children will likely be coming a little bit later down the line, because those trials are -- and that data is -- still being assessed and collected," he said.