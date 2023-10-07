New FDA approved drug could slow Alzheimer's symptoms, Macon woman has new found hope

Leqembi slows down the cognitive decline of folks with early onset Alzheimer's.

MACON, Ga. — Folks with early on-set Alzheimer's are now able to think about life with delayed symptoms. Last week, the FDA approved the first drug in about 20 years to treat the underlying cause of the disease.

In 2016, Arthena Caston started to notice a change.

"The day I went to work and left my car running in the parking lot the whole day, I knew something was wrong," Caston said.

She was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. It runs in her family. Caston says she lost her dad to the disease, and his seven relatives had it as well.

Caston says the diagnosis was hard to hear.

"They say to you, 'there is nothing I can do for you. Go home and get your home in order, I'm now giving you a timeline of death,'" Caston said.

Now, she hopes to try the new FDA approved drug, Leqembi, that slows down the cognitive decline.

"It was hope, it gave me a lot of hope," Caston said.

She says it also gives her something special, more time.

"We want to always have a little more time. Time is so essential to us. It means everything," she said.

Plus, it gives her more time with her kids, loving husband and four grandkids.

"It's not a definite cure, but just to know that I have 4 grandchildren now, one is just 2-months-old, that they may know their eeya, that's what they call me," Caston said.

Cat Colcombe with the Alzheimer's Association of Central Georgia says this is great news. More time with family could be the reality for the nearly 150,000 Georgians who have the fatal disease.

"As this becomes more available, and as other drugs in the pipeline also show these encouraging results, it's a really great time in our field that we haven't seen in quite a long time," Colcombe said.

The drug can help folks with early onset Alzheimer's but not advanced stages. That's why she says timing is important.

"If you notice some changes in peoples thinking, problem solving, or behavior and you haven't addressed it with your primary care provider, it is so important to act early," Colcombe said.

She says your primary care physician will refer you to a neurologist who can prescribe the medication.

"If you sit back and act like it doesn't exist, its not going to go away. It's still going to be there, and that's what I want people to understand. That we have a disease that's out there. People are dying everyday. Lets try and do something to help ourselves," Caston said.

It's a message Caston spreads often as an advocate. She serves on the Georgia Alzheimer's Board of directors and previously served on the national and world boards.

The centers for Medicare and Medicaid services said it will expand coverage of the drug, broadening access for one million people with early stages. The drug will be covered under Medicare, but patients could still have out of pocket costs.

Right now, Leqembi costs $26,000 dollars annually before insurance. The FDA's full approval will provide expanded government coverage.