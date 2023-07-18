Here is what you need to know about the first over-the-counter birth control soon to be on shelves

The FDA says Opill should be available in early 2024. It will be found in drug stores, grocery stores, convenience stores and online.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — For millions of women, birth control could soon be easier to access. The FDA recently approved the Opill, first over the counter pill.

The FDA says when it becomes available in early 2024, you can find it in drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, and online.

"I guess it's just each persons individual thing," Brooke Frost said.

"My opinions positive on it," Cynthia Valdez said.

Central Georgia women had varying opinions on the Opill.

Frost says it will bring more accessibility.

"I have family members who, they struggle with their jobs right now to get insurance, so she wants to be on birth control, but she's having a hard time getting it," she said.

As of right now, the pill has no age restrictions, but Cynthia Valdez questions if there should be.

"That way it's not a young female going and grabbing it and they haven't done that much research," Valdez said.

Dr. Chinenye Adimora is a gynecologist with the Women's Health Care of Georgia and Houston Healthcare. She says she's seeing more young children coming in who are sexually active, some as young as 10-years-old.

"If there is an age limit, obviously I would say when a patient is in that 11-12 age range," she said.

She says for those with concern, the pill is not a new formula.

"It's a drug or a progesterone contraception that's been in use for quite some time," Dr. Adimora said.

The pill does not contain estrogen. Dr. Adimora says this lowers the risk of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms.

She says she thinks this is a good thing for access to care, but there are things you should keep in mind.

"It's still a medication, so it's important to talk with your provider and know what your own medical issues are, know what your other co-morbidities could effect your use of this medicine. Don't use it without discretion," she said.

Arthandreale Nicholas is a nurse practitioner with the Houston County Department of Health. She says they see many people, of all ages, come in daily to find out about contraception. She says they offer many types of birth controls including the Opill, and they plan to still recommend it.

"This pill has to be taken at the same time everyday, so that has to be stressed to the patient for it to work effectively," she said.

Dr. Adimora people to not take this medication if you are pregnant, or have suspicion you may be. She says the pill should be not used as STD prevention. Plus, she says this does not mean that you should not get routine check-ups.