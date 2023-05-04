'Narcan can give them a second chance at life': FDA approves over the counter Narcan

The FDA recently approved the first overdose-reversing drug Narcan for sale over the counter experts and health professionals say it's a game changer.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Lifesaving help for accidental overdose victims is one step closer to a checkout counter near you. The FDA recently approved the first overdose-reversing drug Narcan for sale over the counter experts and health professionals say it's a game changer.

Last year, Macon Recovers says it lost a dozen people to drug overdose deaths, according to Tripp Talley.

He is the Macon Recovers program director who's dealt with addiction firsthand.

"Realizing the things that I went through, I thought I had to go through them alone and I realized that I didn't. I don't want people to feel alone with what they're going through," Talley said.

Last year in the U.S., opioid overdoses, including drugs like fentanyl, killed more than 100,000 people.

Talley hopes easier access to reversal drugs can cut those numbers in the future.

"Fentanyl for example in them. We're fighting this invisible enemy. I want them to know that there's people that care. There's people that want to support them and walk alongside them through the process," he said.

Currently, if people want Narcan they must go to the pharmacy.

Talley says that process can take a few hours. He's witnessed two overdoses: one without Narcan and one with.

"Talking about life and death. There's nothing scarier than seeing somebody foaming at the mouth or not breathing, grey colored skin," Talley said.

He says once folks can purchase the overdose-reversing drug over the counter he's worried about supplies keeping up with the demand, and he's concerned about the cost.

"We know that the situation is just getting worse. That's why as a community with our organization, the awareness the education and getting Narcan out into the community is so important," he said.

And he's hoping that the accessibility of over-the-counter Narcan doesn't make it harder for non-profit organizations to find it.



"You have some people who seek out things like fentanyl. But, you have a lot of people that aren't seeking it out and it's ending up in their drugs and they're taking it and they don't even know they're taking it. So, Narcan can give them a second chance at life," Talley said.

Macon Recovers has Narcan available at no cost for the people they serve and their families. Talley says he hopes in the future that every hotel, restaurant any place that is high risk for an overdose has Narcan on hand to save lives.

Over the counter Narcan is expected to hit the shelves by late summer

still no word yet on the cost.