Bibb Superintendent says $160M in federal aid helped district stay afloat during pandemic

The district was able to give a 3% salary increase to full-time employees and avoid increasing property taxes for the 4th year in a row.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County School District leaders met this week to discuss their budget and plan for the upcoming year.

Superintendent Curtis Jones says they're in a good place financially to keep the district moving forward because of federal relief funds throughout the pandemic.

"We have come through a very difficult time. A time that has challenged not only the school district and our employees, but our community as well, but at this point in time I'm feeling pretty good about where we are and looking forward to next school year," Jones said.

He's grateful for the federal COVID-19 relief funds.

"A year ago the governor ended up saying he was going to reduce our budget, and now we have a 3% pay raise for our employees and I feel very good about that," he said.

Bibb Schools received about $160 million in federal aid. They're also able to help with retirement support for some lower-salaried employees and keep from increasing property taxes for the fourth year in a row.

"We think we're good probably through the year 2024. This is just another example of -- I think -- good stewardship by our Board of Education as well as our procurement department looking out to make sure what we buy is what we need and that we use it well," Jones said.

The district has also seen an increase in upward mobility with 24 people recently promoted internally.

"We have principals now who have moved to central office to be assistant superintendents. We've have assistant principals move into the principal shifts, and in many cases, they are people who were in those schools, know the community and are just going to be able to move up," Jones said.

As they prepare for 21,000 students returning in-person and about 500 remote, Jones says he's confident in what's ahead for the next school year.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how the fall is going to kick off and we just keep accelerating learning for our students," he said.

The district's also started an education foundation nonprofit to be able to receive donations and gifts from the community. They've appointed five board of directors to oversee those efforts.

Their next board meeting is Thursday, July 15.