WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A plane crashed into a Warner Robins backyard on Sunday according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

They say A single-engine Rans S-14 crashed into a backyard on Sunday around 10 a.m.

Only the pilot was on board the plane at the time of the crash.

They say The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will provide updates.