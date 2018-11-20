A federal judge will decide this month whether to revoke bond for Bo Dukes and send him back to prison.

Dukes is the Ocilla man accused of helping to hide Tara Grinstead's body in 2005, but federal court documents say Dukes' bond problems are unrelated to the Grinstead case.

They result from a 2013 case when Dukes pleaded guilty to stealing more than $150,000 from the Army.

He served 27 months in prison and was sentenced to three years' probation, but prosecutors say Dukes has violated probation by failing to keep up with restitution payments and community-service work.

A federal judge has scheduled a November 29 hearing for Dukes in Macon.

Another Ocilla man, Ryan Duke, is charged with killing Tara Grinstead. Bo Dukes is accused of helping him hide her body in a pecan grove.

