MACON, Ga. — The final chapter in the Dallemand saga is over after a federal judge said former Bibb County Schools Superintendent Romain Dallemand owes the district $47 million.

The school district filed a federal lawsuit in 2016, accusing Dallemand and others of federal and state fraud, racketeering, and more.

The lawsuit went to trial Monday at the U.S. District Court in Macon.

After the one-day trial, Judge Marc Treadwell heard the case against the former superintendent and ruled against him.

The school district accused Dallemand and more than a dozen others of defrauding the district of more than $7 million in technology deals.

The lawsuit said that he pushed through a purchase for computers and software by violating school procedures and bidding laws and deceived other school officials about what he was doing.

Dallemand is currently serving time in prison for tax fraud in Florida and last month he said he has been “financially ruined” from fighting the lawsuit.

A release from the school district says the district and board are “thankful” for the outcome.

“Judge Marc Treadwell made the right decision today for justice for our school system and community,” Board of Education President Lester M. Miller said. “Today’s $47 million verdict in favor of our schools brings to close a difficult time. We have already moved forward and are experiencing a remarkable and nationally recognized transformation in our district. We are excited about our victory in progress and the bright future for our children, our teachers and community.”

Dallemand served as superintendent from 2011 to 2013. He resigned in February 2013 weeks after the school board granted him a new contract.

