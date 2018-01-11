Developers of a proposed affordable-housing project say Monroe County officials rejected their plan because of racial discrimination.

Three companies filed a federal lawsuit against the Monroe County Commission this week.

They're asking the federal court to overturn a May vote against their Legacy at Durham project and an October vote that, they say, would prevent any affordable housing in the county.

Their lawsuit argues that Monroe's planning board and county commissioners rejected the plan based on "pressure from the community and their own biases."

Vantage Development, an Alabama company, proposed a 72-unit apartment complex on New Forsyth Road. They said Legacy at Durham would meet a need for affordable housing in the county. Proposed rents would range for $515 for a one-bedroom apartment to $699 for three bedrooms.

But 150 to 200 people crowded two meetings in April and May, arguing that the development was wrong for their rural county.

The lawsuit says opponents used "stereotypes and language intended to invoke discriminatory images of African Americans and what they perceive to be low-income families with children."

They said Legacy would increase crime, hurt property values and bring children who would "take over the schools," the suit says.

The lawsuit also cites statements by people at those meetings that:

Legacy residents would "deal drugs to their customers coming up from Bibb County';

There would be "beer cans, needles, loitering gangs and noise until 3:00 a.m”;

The development would cause "increased racial diversification" in the schools.

The lawsuit says Monroe County is about 72 percent white, 23 percent black while neighboring Bibb is 54 percent black.

Vantage argues that county officials incorrectly told them, before they purchased the site, that no zoning permit was needed to build housing on the site.

After rejecting the Legacy plan, the lawsuit says, Monroe County passed a restrictive zoning ordinance that will prevent multi-family housing on the site or anywhere in the county.

According to their lawsuit, Vantage already runs housing developments at 1127 S. Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins and in Milledgeville and Fort Valley.

