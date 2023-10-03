FedEx drivers held at gunpoint in Macon, three people arrested

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that it happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Carlisle and Napier Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — Three people were arrested Thursday afternoon after holding two FedEx drivers at gunpoint in their truck, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

A press release says it happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Carlisle Avenue and Napier Avenue.

The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived, they saw three people inside and at the back of the FedEx truck who were not employees.

Two women were in the truck handling packages while a man was standing outside watching. Deputies also saw two FedEx employees inside the back of the truck. They say the man outside the truck tried to run away but deputies quickly arrested him. The two women were also arrested.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified them as 33-year-old Quincy Dewayne Searcy of Barnesville, 30-year-old Treshawnda Shawta Alexander of Macon and 36-year-old Tiffiney Tameia Alexander of Macon.

The deputies recovered a gun but nobody was hurt.

According to the release, Searcy was charged with armed robbery and felony obstruction. Treshawnda Shawta Alexander was charged with robbery by intimidation and tampering with evidence. Tiffiney Tameia Alexander was charged with robbery by intimidation.

They were all taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and are being held without bond.

The sheriff's office says Searcy was already wanted in Bibb County for burglary and criminal damage to property and was also wanted in Spaulding County for a felony offense and in Crawford County for a misdemeanor.