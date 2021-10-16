Feed the city event offers supplies to those in need

MACON, Ga. — No Limits International Ministries and New Hope Baptist Church held a “Feed the City” drive on Saturday.
The event happened in the parking lot of New Hope Baptists where visitors were offered free meals, gift cards, toiletry items, and diapers.
The Pastor of No Limits Ministries says she wants the community to know they’re thinking of them beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.
“There is still hope, there is still expectation. Let everybody know that we're now thinking about other things besides Covid. We know that Covid is on the rise but also, there's also hope on the rise and there's people out here that care for them,” Pastor Carol Walker said.
RELATED STORIES: