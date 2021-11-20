Feed the City makes sure families have a plentiful Thanksgiving meal

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away.
Since it is the season of giving, Central Georgia is making sure no family is without food this Thanksgiving.
Feed the City held their annual event at two locations: Hope Church in Fort Valley and Deloris Toliver Park in Warner Robins.
Families drove up and volunteers put a turkey, along with boxes of other food, in each car.
The drive-thru event started at 10 a.m. and volunteer Keisha Bibbs says they didn’t stop until all the food ran out.
“The end goal for Feed the City is to make sure that 2,000 families are fed for Thanksgiving, that each family has a Thanksgiving meal, a turkey and all the fixings. And if we could just give it away, it's all free, that is our end goal. Every year, we want to make sure that families are fed, no one goes without a meal, and that we could just bless a family,” Bibbs said.
