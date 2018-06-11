Many people enjoy the extra hour of sleep the end of Daylight Saving Time brings, but not everyone is feeling holly jolly as we head into the holiday season.

The lack of sunlight can have a negative effect on people, causing Seasonal Affect Disorder (SAD).

Some of the side effects include having sleep problems, feelings of depression, and having low energy.

"If they have difficulty sleeping and waking up, that affects their mood [and] causes fatigue. The insomnia itself can cause a lot of stress in their lives and if patients already have a mood disorder or the propensity to develop a mood disorder, insomnia can worsen that mood disorder," said Dr. Avenish Bhar of Navicent Health.

Being sleepy can also lead to more eating, which leads to weight gain.

Besides prescription medication, there is another way to try to combat that seasonal depression -- more light.

"Sometimes people are prescribed light therapy where they sit in front of a light at the beginning of the day for 30 minutes just to get light exposure," said Bruce Conn, a licensed therapist at Coliseum Medical Centers.

Both doctors say adults need about seven hours of sleep every night to function properly.

