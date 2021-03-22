Georgia has had over 17,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the last year and families were left to pay for the funerals. Starting in April, FEMA can reimburse you.

MACON, Ga. — Over the last year, we've heard from Central Georgians who lost their loved ones to COVID-19.

Now, the federal government could be bringing families some retroactive relief.

"The grieving process is much more difficult during this time period, and then unexpected funeral costs. You would hope people would have the necessary funds to have an adequate burial," says Sheknita Davis, director of community outreach at Bibb Mt. Zion Church in Macon.

Starting next month, FEMA is opening up applications to cover those funeral costs.

Davis says they plan to help members with the application process.

"We can make it a more streamlined process and maybe help alleviate some of the anxiety or frustrations around having to go and do things on the computer," she says.

To be eligible for help, you must meet these conditions:

- The death must have occurred in the United States,

- The death certificate must indicate the death was caused by COVID-19;

- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

The funeral also had to happen after January 20, 2020.

Davis says she just wants to make sure people know about the application and take advantage.

"It seems as if it won't be a difficult process but of course we won't know exactly until the actual portal process opens in April," says Davis.

At this time, there's no specifics on if there's a cap to the amount you can request.