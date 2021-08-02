x
Woman hit, killed on GA 42 in Peach County

Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened late Saturday night
BYRON, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was killed Saturday after being hit by a car.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened just before 11 p.m. on GA 42 near mile marker 1 in Peach County.

They say a woman was driving her Dodge Charger east on the highway when she hit a woman who was in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian, identified as 20-year-old Samantha Fagiana, of Byron, was fatally injured in the accident.

Georgia State Patrol says NO charges are pending, and the accident is still under investigation.

