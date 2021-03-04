Festival in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood celebrates life, legacy of Little Richard

This is the second time the event was held.

MACON, Ga. — A festival was held at the the Little Richard home in Macon on Saturday.

Several people came out to enjoy food, fun and music.

There was an Easter egg hunt during the festival for kids to enjoy in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood. A new exhibit was also unveiled during the festival.

The goal of the event was to celebrate three years of service to the Macon community, and the history of Macon's own Little Richard.

People also had the opportunity to tour the house.

We spoke to Administrator Robert Banks who says this history is important.

"It's amazing, because we have a legendary rock and roll great that came up in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood that was known for having greatness in his neighborhood," he said. "So, we're so excited to be able to carry on that legacy of Little Richard."