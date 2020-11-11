'I'm in the business of helping small businesses': Festival in Milledgeville to feature 60+ vendors

The weekend long Barnyard Festival will feature musicians, food vendors and dozens of local businesses

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Simply Southern Barn and Erin Andrews Media are partnering to hold a festival in Milledgeville this weekend for local businesses to sell their products.

The festival will feature vintage finds, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor and entertainment.

There will also be a fresh market, locally raised meats, and craft beer and wine tastings.

Owner and Marketing Strategist Erin Andrews says it was the perfect way to help out local businesses.

"Businesses were really struggling, and I'm in the business of helping small businesses," Andrews said. "So, we developed a festival to give these small business vendors a place to actually sell some of their goods and to recoup some of their losses."

The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Entertainment will be provided throughout both days.

"We have a stage... Mrs. Claus... a very talented saxophone player," Andrews said. "We'll have Southern Style Cloggers, and then a very talented piano player... Free Lance Ruckus… Tim Cadiere and Washboard Band."

They are not requiring, but are recommending that attendees wear masks. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available to visitors.

Andrews says they are taking advantage of the barn's space to provide a safe way to shop.

"We had a large area that we could use, where we could socially distance," she said.

Visitors will pay a $5 admission fee for one-day pass, or $8 for a two-day pass.

The festival will be located at the Simply Southern Barn at 135 Forte Drive NW.

