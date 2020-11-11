'I'm in the business of helping small businesses': Festival in Milledgeville to feature 60+ vendors

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Simply Southern Barn and Erin Andrews Media are partnering to hold a festival in Milledgeville this weekend for local businesses to sell their products.
The festival will feature vintage finds, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor and entertainment.
There will also be a fresh market, locally raised meats, and craft beer and wine tastings.
Owner and Marketing Strategist Erin Andrews says it was the perfect way to help out local businesses.
"Businesses were really struggling, and I'm in the business of helping small businesses," Andrews said. "So, we developed a festival to give these small business vendors a place to actually sell some of their goods and to recoup some of their losses."
The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Entertainment will be provided throughout both days.
"We have a stage... Mrs. Claus... a very talented saxophone player," Andrews said. "We'll have Southern Style Cloggers, and then a very talented piano player... Free Lance Ruckus… Tim Cadiere and Washboard Band."
They are not requiring, but are recommending that attendees wear masks. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available to visitors.
Andrews says they are taking advantage of the barn's space to provide a safe way to shop.
"We had a large area that we could use, where we could socially distance," she said.
Visitors will pay a $5 admission fee for one-day pass, or $8 for a two-day pass.
The festival will be located at the Simply Southern Barn at 135 Forte Drive NW.
Vendors
Inside:
- Butterfly Stitches
- J&J Crafts
- Parties by Pope
- Cynthia Young
- Color Street
- Easy Fix Glue
- Jackie Hill Fine Art
- Farm 2 Face Beauty
- Jesus Gypsy Boutique
- Lerzo Aerial Productions
- Lilla Rose hair accessories
- Grace Ann Designs
- Frog Town Favorites
- Southern Roots Jewelry
- Snaps Can Tell A Story
- Tony's Tinkering Shop
- The Naked Blacksmith
- Wick‐ed Scents
- Print & Sign Solutions
- Smith Communications
- Essential Southern Charm
- The Vine
- Sassy Bell Delights
Food:
- The Tap Truck Atlanta
- Express Food
- Copper Wood Pizza
Outside:
- Grace and Style Fasion
- Swamp Kuntry Outfitter
- Crist Cross Crafts
- Opal's Gems
- The Artist Pad
- Suga's Sunflower Shack
- Rustic Barntiques
- Simply Sassy Tee's & Things
- Sweet Tee Grace
- GA Clucker Wood Products
- Chancey Doster Pottery
- Direct Furniture
- Crafty Obsessions
- POSH
- Holmes Canning
- Mr. Sheets & More
- Tango Down Designs
- Luminescence
- Three B's Jams
- The Bluebird Pottery by Sandra
- LAV Plumbing
- Tenly's Tomatoes
- Sinclair Metal Signs
- Dina Girls
- Sweet Soul Sister
- Dandelion Designs
- Tallant's Designer Pens & Wood
- Julie Woods
- Ajs Creations
- Vintage Vault
- UWAK Creations
- Just Hagin' Around Décor and More
- Pawz for Georgia
- Smith Spinners
- MEA Artifacts
- Tortoise Lane Jewelry & Gemstones
- Southside Equipment
- Childre Nissan
- Village Barns
Sponsors:
Platinum
- The Union-Recorder
- Smith Communications
- Oconee Radio Group
- Trailhead Media
Diamond
- Direct Furniture Outlets
- Local Loop
- Print & Sign Solutions
- Sinclair Reserve Realty
- Williams Funeral Home
Gold
- Village Barns
- Pettigrew & Pettigrew
- Exchange Bank
- Quinn Pest Control
- William H. Smith Law LLC
- WHB Wealth Management
- The Tint Shop
- Century Bank
- Baldwin Services
- Responsive Technology Partners
- Tbones Nursery
- Opal's Gem Learning Academy
- Southside Equipment
- Pamlico Pools
- Remax United Alliance - Jim Fain
- LAV Plumbing
- Executive Cleaning
- Childre Nissan
- Lake Sinclair Storage
- Central Insurance
Find more information about the festival on their Facebook page or on their website.