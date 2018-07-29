A few storms rollin' around tonight, but Friday afternoon may be a bit more active. Rain chances remain elevated for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

