FFA students from around Georgia paint, repair homes in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Students with Future Farmers of America are partnering with Rebuilding Macon this week to do some work for elderly, disabled, or low-income homeowners.

As part of their community service with Georgia’s FFA Convention, they painted, cleaned-up, repaired, and more.

Miller County FFA President and senior Graycee McNease says it's the second year she’s done this. She says it’s all about “just trying to make it better” for those living in the houses.

She also says it’s a good lesson for the students, which is something really important to her.

“It kind of shows you to give back,” she said. “It’s something I want to continue as I’m getting older and going to college."

She says the woman whose house they worked on Wednesday came outside and was very happy the team was there.

“She came out… and she was so excited, and it was just the best feeling,” said McNease.