Fifth man charged with Macon teen’s murder, sixth person wanted

Deputies need your help locating a 15-year-old wanted in a homicide investigation

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fifth man in connection with the Dec. 2020 shooting death of a Macon teen.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced they’d arrested 19-year-old Christopher Bonner in the parking lot of the Macon Mall after a Crime Stoppers tip. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators are now looking for one last person in the case, 15-year-old Malek Bronner, who will be charged as an adult.

CASE HISTORY

Deputies were first called to the Sandy Springs apartments on Bloomfield Drive for a shooting on Dec. 21, 2020. According to witness statements, a black car pulled into the complex and stopped in front of building G.

The people inside the vehicle were reported to have been shot. When deputies got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Tyrin Riggins with a gunshot wound to the leg and 16-year-old Elijah Jones with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators said Jones was trying to sell a gun to people on Scotland Avenue. They were inside the car when a group of people came up to them and one of them tried to take the gun from Jones. As he tried to drive away, shots were fired into the car.

Riggins was taken to the hospital, and Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Dec. 22, the sheriff’s office said they had two people in custody: Micah Franklin, 15, and Jaquandre Burden, 17.

On Dec. 23, the sheriff’s office said they had two more people in custody: Naylon Woodford, 15, and Keymarion Manor, 15.

At the time, they said they were also looking for Christopher Bonner, who was later arrested on Feb. 8, 2021.