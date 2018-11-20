Another Macon man has been arrested and charged with the murder of 16-year-old Kendrick Davis last month.

According to the Bibb Sheriff's Office, investigators arrested 19-year-old Cortavius Ates at a home on Cochran Avenue around noon Tuesday because of a Crimestoppers tip.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Davis’ murder, as well as an unrelated armed robbery on October 13.

Ates is being held without bond.

That arrest brings the total of people charged with Kendrick's death to 5:

October 31: 18-year-old Jamon Jackson and his cousin 16-year-old Troy Jackson

November 5: Demarkis Hammonds, 19

November 9: Eric Bowden, 16

November 20: Cortavius Ates, 19

Investigators says the fatal shooting happened on October 30, when Davis was walking down Warpath Road and Manson Road, near Bowden Golf Course, when a car drove by and he was gunned down.

They believe an argument over a girl led to the fatal shooting.

The killing is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

