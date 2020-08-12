Fifth person charged with shooting 13-year-old Macon girl

13-year-old Li'Princess Hall was shot in September after a fight with another girl turned violent

MACON, Ga. — A fifth person wanted in the September shooting of a 13-year-old girl is now in custody.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Ricky Brown III turned himself in around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

He is being held without bond on two charges of aggravated assault.

Three people were previously arrested on Sept 26: Rodricko Balkcom Jr, Jaquez Brown and an unnamed 14-year-old.

A fourth person, 17-year-old Antonio Jackson, turned himself in on Nov. 21.

All five people are charged with the shooting of 13-year-old Li’Princess Hall.

CASE HISTORY

13-year-old Li’Princess Hall was shot in the back after a fight with another girl turned violent at an apartment on Sherry Drive back in September.

Deputies say a juvenile female went to an apartment at the address and asked for Hall.

Once she got inside the apartment, the release says the two girls began to fight. An adult inside the apartment separated the two girls and pushed the one who came to the apartment outside.

The release says the teen shouted to men standing nearby to shoot. A man then fired shots at the apartment and Hall was shot in the back.

The suspects left the scene before deputies arrived and the teen was taken to the hospital. She has since been released.