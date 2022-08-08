New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished

The latest approvals join a group of other businesses set to come to the Bass Road area, including a Taco Mac, a bank, and a Dunkin’ Donuts.

MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved.

"Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.

The Big House and Vineville neighbors each shared their side of the argument during Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday.

In the end, the commission decided they want to see a replacement plan before moving forward with demolishing the house.

Jim Wells, the treasurer for the Big House Foundation, asked the commission to let them move forward with demolishing the house. He said they plan to build a garden to connect the house next door and the Big House.

Neighbors argue the home is historic.

The board denied the request to demolish the house until more firm plans are in place. While they are not convinced the house can be saved, they do not want to approve a garden.

Planning and Zone did pass the Bass Road development with no opposition from anyone, including those in attendance.

The new development will feature retail space, medical offices, a gym, a Mavis Tire Center and Piedmont-Wellstreet Urgent Care Facility.

The latest approvals join a group of other businesses set to come to the Bass Road area, including a Taco Mac, a bank, and a Dunkin’ Donuts.