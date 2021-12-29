Macon-Bibb County hits milestone in fight against blight with 100th home demolition

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County's efforts to clean up run down and possibly unsafe properties hit a milestone Wednesday morning.
The 100th blighted home to be demolished this year was located on Atkins Drive – just off Hillcrest Avenue.
County commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark says it’s good news for a lot of people, and that the process was long overdue.
“All the houses that you don’t see, that aren’t being torn down right now, are houses that have families that have invested in their properties. They’re investing in the growth of their neighborhood and it’s really hard to do when you have an eyesore and a dangerous spot,” said Clark. “[It’s] dragging not only your property values down, but the soul of the neighborhood.”
The 100 homes demolished this year in Mayor Lester Miller’s fight against blight were all taken by the county for unpaid taxes. Then, code enforcement picked the worst homes that were burned or abandoned and run down.