Fighting Irish Band, Dublin High Auxiliary Dance Team excited to perform again

The time is here and the band is back together again!

DUBLIN, Ga. — Thursday kicked off the first day of school for students in the city of Dublin. After a far from normal year in 2020, students are excited for classes and to get the band together.

The Fighting Irish Marching Band and Dublin High School Auxiliary Dance Team spent parts of the summer prepping for the school year.

"We've been virtual a lot this past year because of COVID-19 and everything that happened regarding the pandemic," Madelynn Rayner said.

Students like Rayner spent their summer dusting off their instruments and learning basic music fundamentals.

"What I enjoy about the tuba, is that it is like the main part of the band," Student Jarius King said.

From the marching band to the dance team, students are fired up to start performing together at football games, pep-rallies and more.

"Dancing, I definitely do love dancing. I feel like the dance line contributes a lot to the band, and you know we make it a little more entertaining," Student Layla Martin said.

Band Director Marcus Rayner says about 25 to 35 students will play in the band this year focusing on music of the 70's. Rayner hopes more students will join in on the fun as the school year starts up.

"The focus is on the students who are here who want to be here, and we hope that quality will attract quality and that way by the time we finish the semester that number can be up ," Marcus Rayner said.