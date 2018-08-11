FORSYTH — Film crews will be in downtown Forsyth this weekend, which means you'll have some street closures to work around.

At the same time, you've also got a chance to be part of a new series for Apple TV's streaming service.

Crews working in downtown tell 13WMAZ the shoot is for a reboot of Steven Spielberg's "Amazing Stories."

The series originally aired on TV from 1985-87 and featured Sci-Fi short stories.

While the show did well critically, it didn't get a lot of viewers and was dropped after two seasons. The show's reboot is one of the major pieces of Apple TV's move into original streaming content.

Crews were out Thursday transforming the courthouse square for the shoot. A sign outside the Monroe County Courthouse reads, "Bradford Police."

They've also got plenty of props standing by inside.

Crews transform the Monroe County Courthouse in Forsyth, GA into "Bradford Police" for the reboot of Steven Spielberg's "Amazing Stories". It's a major piece of Apple TV's move into original streaming content.

Central Casting put out this casting call for the project "Puget Sound" -- that's the production code name tied to "Amazing Stories."

A release from the Georgia Department of Transportation says Phelps Street in Forsyth will be closed from 8-10 a.m. from Friday, November 9, through Monday November 12.

East Chambers Street over by the courthouse will also be blocked at the same time on Friday and Saturday.

The courthouse will remain open as usual during that time.

© 2018 WMAZ