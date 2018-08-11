Forsyth- Film crews in downtown Forsyth this weekend mean you'll have some street closures to work around. At the same time, you've got a chance to be part of a new series for Apple TV's streaming service.

Crews working in downtown tell 13 WMAZ the shoot is for a reboot of Steven Spielberg's "Amazing Stories". The series originally aired on TV from 1985 to 1987. It featured Sci-Fi short stories. While the show did well critically, it didn't get a lot of viewers and was dropped after two seasons. The show's reboot is one of the major pieces of Apple TV's move into original streaming content.

Crews were out today transforming the courthouse square for the shoot. A sign outside the Monroe County Courthouse reads, "Bradford Police".

They've also got plenty of props standing by inside.

Central Casting put out this casting call for the project "Puget Sound". That's the production code name tied to "Amazing Stories".

A release from the Georgia Department of Transportation says Phelps Street in Forsyth will be closed from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. from Friday, November 9th, through Monday November 12th.

East Chambers Street over by the courthouse will also be blocked at the same time on Friday and Saturday.

The courthouse will remain open as usual during that time.

