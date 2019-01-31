MACON, Ga. — Roger Mogul owns Fit Moguls in downtown Macon. This past summer, his storefront transitioned from a gym to a furniture store when production crews moved in to shoot scenes for a TV series, the Watchmen.

"But while they were shooting, we were in here working out and I still had my business going," says Mogul.

Second Street storefronts were transformed to create a new town, and it's not the only time the Macon area caught the eyes of filmmakers.

So how many films have been made here in Macon?

According to Aaron Buzza with Macon Visitors Bureau, he says there have been about 8 to 12 films within the last several years. He says he expects that number to continue to grow.

"We have a really unique mix of locations and so you can do a lot of different things in one community which saves a film company, a television production money," says Buzza.

Movies like 42, Trouble with the Curve, Need for Speed, and others were filmed around Macon. Now Gravitational Productions found areas around Macon to shoot scenes for Zombieland 2.

Mogul says having the film industry come to your community puts you on the map.

"The way they did the sets and designs, that was pretty cool. It was interesting I've never been apart of a set like that before. A lot of members thought it was cool, because their gym was part of a movie set," Mogul.

After production crews film Zombieland 2, Macon will appear once again on the big screen