Filming for daredevil reality TV show in Macon to cause temporary road closures

The show will have contestants completing stunts in front of celebrity guest judges for $100K, but that's about all we know about it

MACON, Ga. — Filming for a daredevil TV show will cause some road closures and have Carolyn Crayton Park (formerly Central City Part) closed to the public for a few hours this Sunday.

According to a news release from the county, the show’s production company will be filming scenes downtown ahead of filming at the Centreplex.

There will be intermittent road closures on Poplar Street from 5th to 7th Street between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Carolyn Crayton Park will then be closed to the public from 5-9 p.m.

Some scenes are scheduled to be filmed in front of Terminal Station, but those are not expected to affect traffic.

The show will later film at the Macon Coliseum on Sept. 1, 2 and 18. It will take place at night for around 4-5 hours.

Details about the show are scarce, but it has been described as a reality cable daredevil TV show with a drive-in audience.

The casting call mentions a blindfolded person walking across a pit of alligators, Monster Trucks flying into the air, and sword swallowing. The daredevils will be competing for $100,000.

If you’re interested in being part of the show's drive-in audience, they will be paying a travel stipend of up to $50 per vehicle.

You must register online and you are encouraged to bring friends for a non-alcoholic tailgate.

Everyone must wear face coverings and appropriate PPE during the whole show, which will include celebrity judges and a comedian host.

The online casting call at https://bit.ly/327AEpT allows you to pick one or all three of the dates, but you are asked to only select the dates you can confirm attendance.