Filming for Disney+ series on MLK, Malcolm X to affect traffic in downtown Macon

Here are the closings that will affect drivers and folks going into the courthouse through next Wednesday, February 1.

MACON, Ga. — Film crews are setting up in downtown Macon Thursday for a Disney+ show about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

The streets will be used for scenes in the series, “Genius: MLK/X," set during the civil rights era and will depict protests in Selma and New York

Parking on Poplar Street will be reduced for half a block from Second Street to the crosswalk.

Thursday, January 26, 2023

• Parking lane closure eastbound Poplar Street for half a block from Second Street to crosswalk

Friday, January 27, 2023

• Parking lane closure on west side of northbound Mulberry Street from Second Street, north a distance of 100 feet

• Parking lane closure eastbound Poplar Street for half a block from Second Street to crosswalk

Sunday, January 29, 2023

• Parking lane closure on northbound Second Street from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street Lane

Monday, January 30, 2023

• Macon-Bibb County Courthouse Interior Access

• Full Closure of Mulberry Street between First Street and Second Street

• Parking lane closures on both northbound parking lanes of Mulberry Street south of 2nd Street for half a block

• Parking lane closures on both sides of Second Street between Mulberry Street and Walnut Street

• Intermittent Traffic Control on intersection of Second Street and Mulberry Street

• Parking lane closures on both sides of Mulberry Street from Second Street to New Street (Parking lanes between First Street and Second Street included in Mulberry Street closure)

• Intermittent Traffic Control on Mulberry Street between New Street and Second Street

• Intermittent Traffic Control on First Street between Mulberry Street Lane and Walnut Street Lane

• Parking lane closure on northbound Second Street from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street Lane

• Parking lane closure of west side parking lane on southbound Poplar Street between Second Street and Third Street

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

• Full closure of Second Street between Mulberry Street and Cherry Street

• Closure Cotton Avenue

• Parking lane closures on both sides of Second Street from Cherry Street west for half a block

• Parking lane closures on both sides of Cherry Street from Second Street to Cotton Avenue

• Parking lane closures on both sides of Cherry Street from Second Street South for half a block

• Intermittent Traffic Control requested on Cherry Street between Cotton Avenue and Second Street

• Closure of southbound Poplar Street between Second Street and Third Street

• Parking lane closure on west side of northbound Poplar Street between Second Street and Third Street

• Parking lane closure on west side of northbound Mulberry Street from Second Street going north a distance of 100 feet

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

• Parking lane closure on westbound Second Street from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street Lane