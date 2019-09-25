MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Parts of downtown Milledgeville will be shut down this weekend for the filming of "Mayflower."

According to a news release from Milledgeville Main Street, several parking spaces on the east side of the 100 block on North Wayne Street and spaces on the west side of the parking lot off of East Hancock street will be blocked off on Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The marked areas will be blocked off for filming on Friday September 27.

Milledgeville Main Street

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the north bound lane of the 100 block of North Wayne Street will be closed.

The marked areas will be closed for filming on Saturday, September 28.

Milledgeville Main Street

The far parking lot off East Hancock Street behind the Post Office will be closed for both days.

According to a news release from Em Fergusson PR, actors David Triacca, from "The Equalizer" and "Law & Order," and Stephanie Kurtzuba, who plays Robert De Niro's wife in the upcoming film "The Irishman," will star in "Mayflower."

