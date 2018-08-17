In January of 1998, Laurens County deputy Kyle Dinkheller was murdered in the line of duty.

Last year, one police officer from the Atlanta Police Department set out to find answers, turning what he found into a documentary that will be presented this weekend at the Macon Film Festival.

Filmmaker Patrick Shaver says the dashcam footage from the night of Dinkheller's death is now used for training officers.

With all of the rumors and false stories circulating around Dinkheller's name, Shaver wanted to show the world who Dinkheller really was as a person before that tragic night.

He says with all of the police deaths happening around the country, it's an emotional piece hearing from the people who knew Dinkheller best.

"If you are not related to the police officer or you're not from those communities, it can be easier to move on from those situations, but for the families and communities and departments that lose those police officers, that's a huge impact that doesn't go away. So 20 years later, as friends and family are talking about Kyle Dinkheller, they are feeling those emotions as if it happened yesterday," Shaver says.

You can catch the film Saturday at the Hargray Capitol Theatre starting at 10 a.m. or on Sunday at the Douglass Theatre starting at 2:15 p.m.

