Get a clue, and find unique pieces of art hidden around Macon

MACON, Ga. — Most of us like a sense of adventure and if that can happen without a price tag and right here in Central Georgia, then that’s a win-win.

Macon is a bit of a playground for Whitney Bennett. He’s an artist and like a lot of artists, he’s eccentric and wide-open.

He’s got talent that he’s willing to share and if you want a piece of Macon on canvas, well… it just takes a little ingenuity.

“I think about absolutely nothing and then I think about what pops in my head,” said Bennett.

That’s the creative process for Bennett. He’s a free-spirited artist, but he’s had his struggles. He’s a recovering alcoholic.

He says he got sober three years ago, but he still shakes a bit with every stroke he puts on canvas. It’s a small price to pay for the realization that he can make a living doing something he’s enjoyed since he was a kid.

“Whenever I go in Macon, I'm going to find something beautiful,” said Bennett.

Penny is Whitney’s wife and her job is…

“I keep him in line,” she said.

She wasn’t sure when Whitney said he wanted to give folks clues, hide his canvases downtown, and let the finders take them home free of charge.

A letter goes on the back of each piece, and then it’s road trip time to downtown. Whitney takes a few whimsical shots or clues that he posts online.

He drops the goods and walks away. So far, he’s hidden eight pieces. A few of them are still out there. When someone posts that they’ve found one, Whitney is beside himself with joy.

“It's like Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Thanksgiving, it's the perfect moment. It's amazing,” he said.

As for Penny, she’s totally on-board now with her husband giving his art away. She loves to see the excitement in his eyes and she loves seeing people on Facebook trying to put the clues together.

If you want to join in the hunt, you can find his Facebook page here.